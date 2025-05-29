Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,464 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after buying an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after buying an additional 1,224,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $279,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

