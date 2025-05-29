Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – May 28th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in developing and commercializing quantum‐enabled technologies—ranging from hardware manufacturers building quantum processors to software firms creating quantum algorithms and service platforms. These equities allow investors to participate in the emerging field of quantum computing, which promises to solve certain classes of problems far beyond the reach of today’s classical computers. As a speculative growth sector, quantum computing stocks carry both high potential upside tied to breakthroughs and elevated risk due to the technology’s still-early stage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,361. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 48,506,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,770,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 40,687,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,395,530. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 16,494,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,943,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 441,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,577. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -1.11. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

Featured Stories