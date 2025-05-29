Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.98. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 12,625,732 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 3.74.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,973 shares of company stock worth $8,012,085 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Stories

