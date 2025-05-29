Q1 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Lowered by Wedbush

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 392,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

