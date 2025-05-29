Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,119 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.87% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $40,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,991,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

