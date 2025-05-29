ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.15. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 25,185,679 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.4%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
