ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.15. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 25,185,679 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,512,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

