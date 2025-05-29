PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes $491,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

