PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 219,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

