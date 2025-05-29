Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Metagenomi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metagenomi by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Metagenomi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.90.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

