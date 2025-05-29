Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9%

PVL stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.41. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

