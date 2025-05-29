Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,947 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,067,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.