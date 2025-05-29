Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $10,394,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

