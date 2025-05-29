Park National Corp OH Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after buying an additional 915,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,035,000 after buying an additional 412,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7%

MKC stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

