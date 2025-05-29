Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.33.

Several analysts recently commented on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.2%

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838. 45.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:POU opened at C$19.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.64. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$33.06.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.70%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.