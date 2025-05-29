OTLK FY2026 EPS Lowered by Brookline Capital Management

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTLK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.39. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1,329.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 174,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

