Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

OPRA opened at $18.16 on Friday. Opera has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Opera by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

