Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 7.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,049 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

OMEX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1,556.13%.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.