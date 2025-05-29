Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMEX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 7.0%
OMEX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.57.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1,556.13%.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Odyssey Marine Exploration
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.