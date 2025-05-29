Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,339,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

