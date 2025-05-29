NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 236 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $31,730,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Shares of MTZ opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 1.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

