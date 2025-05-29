NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $510.06 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.16 and its 200 day moving average is $519.31.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.