NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

NKE stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.