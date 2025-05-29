NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Michael Aaron Kelly Purchases 5,000 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Aaron Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.1%

NEO stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

