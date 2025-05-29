National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD FY2027 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the mining company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.74.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RCF Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,174,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,254 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,620,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

