Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3%

MS opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

