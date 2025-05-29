Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $239.88 Million (MOODENG)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market capitalization of $239.88 million and $135.94 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108,536.63 or 0.99929605 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.84 or 0.98716322 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.24594169 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $153,136,919.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.