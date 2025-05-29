Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Takes $836,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

