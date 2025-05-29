Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Takes $354,000 Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPRE opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

