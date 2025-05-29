Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

