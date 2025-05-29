Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 918 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

