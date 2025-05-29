Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 6,418 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Read Our Latest Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.