Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $303.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

