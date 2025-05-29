Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Stock Down 0.5%

MEM opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

