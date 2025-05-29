Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.