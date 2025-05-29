Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Mattson Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.4%
EFIV opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.
About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
