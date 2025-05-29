Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GHE LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,950,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.72 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

