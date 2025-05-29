MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.67 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.