Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

