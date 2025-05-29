Marotta Asset Management Has $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

