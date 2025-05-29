Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,114 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average of $286.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

