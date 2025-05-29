Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.