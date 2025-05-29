Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

