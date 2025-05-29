Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.12 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coupang by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Coupang by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,131,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,822,984.46. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,966,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,267,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,176,269. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock worth $780,547,061. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

