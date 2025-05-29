Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.78. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

