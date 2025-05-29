Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 38,240 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 604.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 4.9%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.