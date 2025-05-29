Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 611,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $533.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

