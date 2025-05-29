Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $469.77 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.47 and its 200-day moving average is $475.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

