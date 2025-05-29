Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.46.

Leidos Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.03.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.