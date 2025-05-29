Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,529,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $931,694 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

