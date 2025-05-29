Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for NeuroPace in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2029 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 168,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $2,664,955.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,325,454.15. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

