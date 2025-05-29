Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $7.38 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.